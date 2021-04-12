NativeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,589.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 124.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $252.14 million and approximately $1,589.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 141% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.20 or 0.00016974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00368055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,719,814 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

