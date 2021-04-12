NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 59,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,087. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

