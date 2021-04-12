Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00021842 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,424,850 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

