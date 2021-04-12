Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.35. Navigator shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

