NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

