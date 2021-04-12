Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.15 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00006906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $71.93 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00025002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010717 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,739,298 coins and its circulating supply is 17,345,158 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.