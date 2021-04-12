Nekonium (NUKO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $21,687.48 and $39.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nekonium

