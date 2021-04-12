Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $67.23 on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

