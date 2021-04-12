Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.45 ($73.47).

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 69.11.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

