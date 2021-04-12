NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $36.37

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.37, but opened at $34.96. NeoGames shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.