Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.73 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $735.97 million and approximately $44.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.18 or 0.03573398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00414882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.01 or 0.01117640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00512922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00435217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00373139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003510 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,663,271,969 coins and its circulating supply is 24,655,158,586 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

