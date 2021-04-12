Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $675.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NFLX stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The company has a market cap of $244.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $367.70 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

