NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 44,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

