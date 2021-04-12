Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.27. 19,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,470. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

