Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.