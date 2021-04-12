Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00130536 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

