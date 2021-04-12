New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 720.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $14.71 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

