New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.52% of New Providence Acquisition worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPA. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in New Providence Acquisition by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,514,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,733 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hiroshi Mikitani acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

New Providence Acquisition Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

