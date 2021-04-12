New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.82

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 5266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $562.65 million, a PE ratio of -61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

