New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

