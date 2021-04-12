Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 154835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

