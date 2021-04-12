Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.43

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 154835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

