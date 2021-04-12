Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Buys 200,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Robert Waddington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of Newmark Security stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Monday. Newmark Security plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.54 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

