Newmont Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NEM opened at $61.51 on Monday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

