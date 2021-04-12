News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $20,856,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,845,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.61. News has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

