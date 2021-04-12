Newscrypto One Day Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $113.70 million and $1.30 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.64 or 0.00701449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.32 or 0.99304015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.98 or 0.00978515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,377 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,630 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.