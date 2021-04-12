Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.61 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

