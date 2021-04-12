Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

