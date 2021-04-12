Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $15.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

