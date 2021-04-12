NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.90 or 0.01118119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00430339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001384 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

