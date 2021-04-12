Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

