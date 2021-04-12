Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.