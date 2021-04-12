NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,797.70 ($75.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,131.20 ($106.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.66. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,758.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,093.03.

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

