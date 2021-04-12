Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.60 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

