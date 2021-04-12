Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 13,050 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

