Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 1,675 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

NYSE MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

