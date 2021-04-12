Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $57.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.