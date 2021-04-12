Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $20.29 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,606 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 74.6% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,606,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $20.87 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

