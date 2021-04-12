Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $29.96 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $312.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

