Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $45.58 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.48 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.