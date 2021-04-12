Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

NYSE TRP opened at $46.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

