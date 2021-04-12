Nexus Investment Management ULC Invests $2.15 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,385,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $44.75 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

