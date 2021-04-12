Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.13% of TELUS worth $32,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 195.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

