Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 12,895 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. PRA Group accounts for about 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 1.07% of PRA Group worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

