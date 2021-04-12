Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 3,350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average of $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

