Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 6,675 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

