Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.99 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Nexus has a total market cap of $106.99 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002536 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,251,733 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

