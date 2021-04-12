NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $105.74

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $816,833.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.74 or 0.00176377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00066410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00272287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00694900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,757.50 or 1.01349201 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.47 or 0.00958275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

