NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $1,613.81 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $908,577.38 and approximately $23,153.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,613.81 or 0.02665166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 563 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.