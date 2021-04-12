NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,715.04 or 0.02828602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $960,420.54 and $11,280.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

