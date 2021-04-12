NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $160.02 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $160.02 or 0.00266954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

